Lizard on track halts Formula 1 practice in Singapore

SINGAPORE (AP) — A large lizard scampered onto the track and stopped the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix. The session was briefly red-flagged after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso reported seeing the lizard in the middle of the track. Two track marshals chased the long-tailed reptile and the session resumed shortly after. Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is later Saturday and the race is Sunday.

