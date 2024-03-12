Liverpool’s restructuring in the post-Jurgen Klopp era will be overseen by Michael Edwards

The man who helped to underpin much of Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp is returning to oversee the restructuring of the English club when the German manager leaves at the end of the season. Michael Edwards is Liverpool’s former sporting director. He will take up the “chief executive of football” role at Fenway Sports Group. FSG is the U.S.-based conglomerate whose sports teams include Liverpool. His tasks will include hiring a sporting director at Liverpool who will be responsible for identifying a replacement for Klopp. Among those linked with the upcoming vacancy is Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. Edwards left Liverpool in 2022 after a 10-year association with the team including being sporting director from 2016-22.

