Liverpool’s most important signing could be off the field

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool is looking to make key signings this offseason to compete at the top of the Premier League again. But its most important business could come off the field. The Merseyside club is pursuing a new sporting director. Julian Ward is stepping down at the end of the season just 12 months after replacing predecessor Michael Edwards. The role of sporting director has taken on greater importance in English soccer in recent years as a pivotal figure in determining transfer strategy. That had traditionally been the main responsibility of the manager. Few teams have leaned on the position as successfully as Liverpool.

