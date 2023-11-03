Liverpool’s Klopp to let Diaz decide when he’s ready to play again after kidnapping of father

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will let winger Luis Diaz decide for himself when he’s ready to play again, after his parents were kidnapped by a guerrilla group in Colombia. Diaz’s father is still missing, while his mother was rescued within hours by police after the kidnapping last weekend in the small Colombian town of Barrancas. Colombia’s government said Thursday that the guerrilla group National Liberation Army was responsible for the kidnapping. Klopp said Diaz has trained with the team this week, but he will leave it up to the forward to decide whether he wants to be in the squad for Sunday’s trip to Luton.

