Liverpool’s injury list worsens after Ryan Gravenberch is ruled out

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s injury crisis keeps on getting worse. Ryan Gravenberch is the latest name to be added to an ever-lengthening list of players unavailable to the Premier League leader. Wataru Endo is also a doubt for Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth round match against Southampton. Gravenberch sustained an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s English League Cup final triumph against Chelsea and was taken off on a stretcher. Endo left Wembley Stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot. Klopp says Gravenberch has ligament damage that will keep him out for at least two games.

