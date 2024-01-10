Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho joins Hull on loan for the rest of the season

HULL, England (AP) — Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho has joined Championship team Hull on loan for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old Carvalho spent the first half of the season on loan at German club RB Leipzig but returned to Liverpool last week after struggling for playing time. Hull coach Liam Rosenior said “I couldn’t be happier” about the signing. Hull is seventh in the second-tier Championship and in the hunt for a place in the playoffs for the final promotion spot to the Premier League next season.

