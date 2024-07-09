Liverpool’s American owners in talks to buy French club Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — The American owners of Liverpool are looking to purchase French club Bordeaux as they seek to expand their soccer portfolio. Bordeaux says the project to sell a majority stake to Fenway Sports Group has been presented to the Direction Nationale du Contrôle de Gestion, which monitors the finances of French clubs. Bordeaux is a six-time winner of the French title and most recently in 2009 . It is something of a distressed asset. It is currently appealing against a decision to relegate the club to the third tier and wants to secure guarantees of financing for next season. Liverpool said in March that FSG, its owner since 2010, was looking to buy another soccer club.

