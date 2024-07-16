Liverpool’s American owners end talks to buy struggling French powerhouse Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group won’t buy Bordeaux. The former French league powerhouse said Tuesday it has been informed by FSG of its decision not to pursue the discussions begun in recent weeks. Bordeaux is a six-time winner of the French title with its most recent coming in 2009. It is currently appealing against a decision to relegate the club to the third tier and is looking to secure guarantees of financing for next season. Bordeaux said it will keep looking for alternate solutions to finalize “a financing plan for the 2024-2025 season with a view to the appeal hearing.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.