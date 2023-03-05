Liverpool’s 7-0 dream win is Man United’s worst nightmare

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United in English soccer’s fiercest rivalry has the potential to have a lasting impact on both teams’ ambitions this season. The Premier League humiliation was Man United’s worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years. For Liverpool it could be the launchpad for a powerful finish to the league campaign, a push for Champions League qualification and possibly more. United manager Erik Ten Hag must hope his players respond in the manner they did after humbling losses against Brentford and Manchester City this season which sparked impressive undefeated runs.

