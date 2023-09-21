Liverpool, West Ham score comeback wins in Europa League, Brighton loses in European debut

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores from the penalty spot during the Europa League group E soccer match between Linzer ASK and FC Liverpool in Linz, Austria, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

Liverpool marked its return to the Europa League with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at Austrian club LASK in Linz. Substitute Mohamed Salah completed the comeback in the 88th minute. Another Premier League club West Ham followed suit with a 3-1 comeback win against Serbia’s TSC. But Brighton’s European debut ended with a 3-2 home loss to AEK Athens. Romelu Lukaku scored the second-half winner for last year’s runner up Roma in a 2-1 victory over Sheriff in Tiraspol. In the third-tier Europa Conference league, Aston Villa lost 3-2 at Legia Warsaw.

