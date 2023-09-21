Liverpool, West Ham score comeback wins in Europa League, Brighton loses in European debut

Liverpool marked its return to the Europa League with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at Austrian club LASK in Linz. Substitute Mohamed Salah completed the comeback in the 88th minute. Another Premier League club West Ham followed suit with a 3-1 comeback win against Serbia’s TSC. But Brighton’s European debut ended with a 3-2 home loss to AEK Athens. Romelu Lukaku scored the second-half winner for last year’s runner up Roma in a 2-1 victory over Sheriff in Tiraspol. In the third-tier Europa Conference league, Aston Villa lost 3-2 at Legia Warsaw.

