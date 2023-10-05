Liverpool, West Ham remain perfect in Europa League, newcomer Brighton picks up first point

Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for his new club as Liverpool brushed aside Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 in the Europa League. Goals from Lucas Paquetá and Nayef Aguerd also helped West Ham make it two wins from two games with a 2-1 victory at Freiburg. Liverpool sits atop Group E on six points while Europa Conference League champion West Ham leads Group A. João Pedro converted a penalty two minutes from time to earn the first point in European competition for Brighton as it held Marseille to a 2-2 draw in France. Jose Mourinho’s Roma and Bayer Leverkusen also won.

