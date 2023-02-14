Liverpool urges UEFA to ensure fans are safe at matches

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has urged European soccer’s governing body to ensure supporter safety is the top priority at matches after a report detailed how a “mass fatality catastrophe” was only narrowly avoided at last year’s Champions League final involving the English team. Liverpool says it welcomed the findings of an investigation panel which exonerated the club’s fans from any blame amid chaotic scenes that saw tens of thousands of supporters held in increasingly crushed lines for hours before biggest match in European soccer. Liverpool says it is “shocking” that its fans were subject to such “fundamental safety failings which have had such a devastating impact on so many.”

