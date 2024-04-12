Liverpool tries to turn page after Europa League drubbing at Anfield

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Virgil van Dijk say they need to put Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Atalanta behind them. The Europa League first-leg quarterfinal defeat stings but Liverpool hosts Crystal Palace on Sunday amid a tight Premier League title race. The Reds trail first-place Arsenal only on goal difference. After the 3-0 drubbing, the Premier League now looks like Liverpool’s best chance for more silverware in Klopp’s final season in Merseyside. Liverpool won the English League Cup final in late February but was eliminated from the FA Cup by Manchester United. The second leg against Atalanta is next Thursday in Bergamo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.