Liverpool to play Sparta Prague in Europa League round of 16. Leverkusen gets Qarabag

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Liverpool will play at Sparta Prague in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on March 7 three days before a huge Premier League match against Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp’s team learned its opponent in Friday’s draw made at UEFA headquarters. Liverpool and the other seven teams that topped their groups will host the second-leg matches a week after their openers away from home. The other matchups see Atalanta vs. Sporting; Bayer Leverkusen vs. Qarabag; Brighton vs. Roma; Rangers vs. Benfica; Slavia Prague vs. AC Milan; Villarreal vs. Marseille, and West Ham vs. Freiburg.

