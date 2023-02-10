Liverpool team ‘incredibly fresh’ after Klopp gives days off

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could have forced his players run extra wind sprints or sit through more film sessions in the wake of another loss. Instead, he gave them a couple of days off. As a result he says players “all look incredibly fresh” this week ahead of the Merseyside derby Monday night when Everton visits Anfield. The 3-0 loss at Wolverhampton last Saturday left Liverpool in 10th place and still in search of its first Premier League win in 2023. Liverpool has one draw and three losses in its last four league games.

