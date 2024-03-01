Liverpool targets next week for Mohamed Salah’s return from injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Mohamed Salah will miss another game because of an injury as Liverpool targets the forward’s return for next week when they play a Europa League game in Prague before hosting Manchester City in a Premier League showdown. Salah injured his hamstring while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations in January and has only played one full half since then — in a 4-1 win over Brentford on Feb. 21. Liverpool hasn’t specified if the current problem is Salah’s hamstring, but he’s been ruled out of the Premier League leader’s game at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

