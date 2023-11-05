Liverpool strikes late through returning Luis Diaz to snatch a 1-1 draw at Luton in Premier League

LUTON, England (AP) — Luis Diaz has ended a traumatic week by coming off the bench to save Liverpool from a shocking defeat at Luton. He scored a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Substitute Tahith Chong looked to have secured a sensational win for promoted Luton when he finished off a superb counterattack 10 minutes from time. Diaz entered in the 83rd minute and equalized in the fifth minute of added-on time by bundling in a finish off his shoulder from Harvey Elliott’s cross. It was Diaz’s first appearance for his team since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia last weekend. His mother was rescued within hours by police but his father is still missing while negotiations take place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.