Liverpool stages second-half recovery to beat Fulham 2-1 in first leg of English League Cup semis

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has staged a second-half fightback and scored twice in a three-minute span to beat Fulham 2-1 in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals. Second-tier Middlesbrough defeated Chelsea 1-0 on Tuesday in the first of the semifinals and another upset looked on when Fulham took the lead at Anfield through Willian in the 19th minute. A double-substitution in the 55th saw Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo enter and it proved decisive. Núñez had a hand in Curtis Jones’ deflected equalizer before setting up Gakpo for the winner. The second leg is at Fulham’s Craven Cottage on Jan. 24.

