Liverpool spoils Wilder’s return by beating Sheffield United 2-0 in Premier League

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Liverpool has spoiled Chris Wilder’s return to the Bramall Lane dugout by beating Sheffield United 2-0 thanks to goals by Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai to move back to within two points of leader Arsenal in the Premier League. Wilder was afforded a rapturous welcome by the home fans ahead of the first match of his second spell in charge of Sheffield United after being hired on Tuesday as the replacement for Paul Heckingbottom. Van Dijk broke the hosts’ resistance in the 37th and Szoboszlai added the second in second-half stoppage time.

