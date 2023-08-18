Liverpool signs Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

By The Associated Press
FILE - Stuttgart's Wataru Endo during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart in Sinsheim, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo has been given Stuttgart's approval to travel to England for transfer talks and a medical examination at Liverpool, Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness confirmed Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Probst]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from German club Stuttgart. The 30-year-old Endo was in the last year of his contract at Stuttgart. He played in all four of Japan’s games at the World Cup last year. Endo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in the center of defense. He had been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

