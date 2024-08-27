Liverpool signs Georgia goalie Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia and loans him back for the season

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has signed Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal that will see him stay at the Spanish team for the remainder of the season. The 23-year-old Mamardashvili impressed for Georgia at the recent European Championship, helping the country reach the last 16 in its first appearance at a major tournament. He has been at Valencia since joining from Dinamo Tbilisi and has kept 31 clean sheets in 102 matches. Mamardashvili might be viewed as the long-term successor to Alisson Becker. Alisson is a 31-year-old Brazil international who has been at Liverpool since 2018 and is regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers.

