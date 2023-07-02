Liverpool signs Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig as Jurgen Klopp overhauls his midfield

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool’s midfield overhaul has continued with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig. The Hungary international cost 60 million pounds ($76 million) and has joined on a five-year contract. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp planned to revamp his midfield after last season’s disappointing campaign. The Merseyside club missed out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and failed to win a trophy. Szoboszlai follows the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a reported 35 million pounds ($43.6 million) last month. Klopp needed to strengthen in the heart of his team following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this offseason.

