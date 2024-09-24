Liverpool sets target for Alisson’s return from hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot says goalkeeper Alisson is aiming to return to action this weekend. The Brazil international is recovering from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of Liverpool’s English League Cup third round match against West Ham on Wednesday. Backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher replaced Alisson for the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday and is set to retain his place against West Ham. Italian forward Federico Chiesa could make his first start for Liverpool against West Ham. Slot says the offseason signing is still working his way to full fitness.

