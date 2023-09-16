Liverpool scores twice late on to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 in the Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool scored two late goals to secure a come-from-behind 3-1 win against Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Liverpool trailed 1-0 at halftime at Molineux to Hwang Hee-chan’s goal. But the Merseyside team fired back through Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson before an own-goal by Hugo Bueno in time added on. Liverpool is unbeaten after five games this season and briefly moved to the top of the table before wins for Manchester City and Tottenham later in the day. It has been an impressive start for Jurgen Klopp’s team after it missed out on qualification to the Champions League last season for the first time since 2016.

