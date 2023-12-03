Liverpool score two late goals in 4-3 win against Fulham

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool scored two goals in a minute late on to beat Fulham 4-3 in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team trailed 3-2 at Anfield until goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 87th and 88th minutes secured a comeback win. Liverpool had twice led in the match but looked set to lose at home for the first time since February when Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Fulham ahead in the 80th. That was until Endo sparked the comeback and Alexander-Arnold hit the winner soon after to extend the Merseyside team’s 100 percent winning home record this season and moved it to within two points of leader Arsenal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.