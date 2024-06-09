LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says its former captain Alan Hansen is seriously ill in hospital. The Premier League club is providing support to the family of the 68-year-old former Scotland international, who retired in 1991 to start a successful career as a television pundit. Its statement said “The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.” Liverpool said it would provide “further updates as we receive them in due course,” and asked that “the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.” Hansen joined Liverpool in 1977. The defender won three European Cups, eight league titles, two FA Cups and three League Cups in 620 appearances for Liverpool.

