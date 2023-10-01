Liverpool says it will ‘explore the range of options available’ after VAR controversy at Tottenham

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has criticized the Professional Game Match Officials Limited and warned it will “explore the range of options available” following the Video Assistant Referee controversy at Tottenham. PGMOL, the referees’ governing body in England, admitted VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook failed to act after Luis Diaz’ 34th-minute strike at Tottenham on Saturday was wrongly disallowed for offside. Still images of the incident showed Cristian Romero playing Diaz onside. Liverpool lost the game 2-1. The officials were stood down from duty for the rest of the weekend but Liverpool says it will pursue the matter.

