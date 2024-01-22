Liverpool says injured Salah returning to England from Africa Cup for treatment

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Premier League club Liverpool says Egypt star Mohamed Salah is leaving the Africa Cup of Nations at least temporarily and returning to England for treatment on a muscle injury. Liverpool announced the move late Sunday. The influential forward was forced off during the first half of Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in Thursday’s Africa Cup group match, causing concern for club and country. Liverpool posted an Egyptian FA statement on the club’s official website on Sunday night.

