Liverpool routs West Ham 5-1 and advances to the League Cup semifinals

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — After finishing last season empty-handed Liverpool kept its four-pronged trophy pursuit alive by advancing to the League Cup semifinals with a 5-1 win over West Ham. Curtis Jones scored twice, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah also getting goals at Anfield. Jarrod Bowen scored for West Ham. Liverpool can move atop the Premier League when it hosts first-place Arsenal on Saturday, is in the Europa League round of 16, and starts its FA Cup campaign next month. Liverpool’s form this term is in stark contrast to last season when its inconsistency saw it miss out on qualification to the Champions League and fail to win a trophy.

