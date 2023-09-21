Liverpool returns to Europa League with a 3-1 comeback victory in Austria

Liverpool marked its return to the Europa League with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory at Austrian club LASK in Linz. Luis Díaz’ clinical finish into the roof of the net in the 63rd minute put the visitors ahead after receiving a low cross from midfielder Ryan Gravenberch who was given his first start for the Reds. Substitute Mohamed Salah completed the comeback in the 88th minute. Romelu Lukaku scored the second-half winner for last year’s runner up Roma in Group G in a 2-1 victory over Sheriff in Tiraspol. In the third-tier Europa Conference league, Aston Villa was handed a 3-2 defeat at Legia Warsaw.

