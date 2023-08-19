Liverpool overcomes an early goal and a red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool overcame an early deficit and a disputed red card to beat Bournemouth 3-1 at Anfield in the English Premier League for its first win of the season. Bournemouth stunned the host by taking the lead through Antoine Semenyo in just the third minute after Liverpool turned the ball over cheaply deep inside its own half. But Luis Diaz equalized with an acrobatic volley in the 28th and Mohamed Salah converted the rebound of his saved penalty to put Liverpool ahead. Alexis Mac Allister was then shown a straight red card in the 58th. Liverpool’s Diogo Jota was on hand to turn in the rebound after Szoboszlai’s deflected shot was palmed away by Neto in the 62nd.

