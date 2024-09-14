Liverpool ‘not up to standard’ Slot says after shock defeat to Nottingham Forest

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Arne Slot says Liverpool must improve after his first defeat since taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield. Liverpool was stunned by Nottingham Forest 1-0 after Callum Hudson-Odoi struck a 72nd-minute winner on Saturday. Former Feyenoord coach Slot has made an impressive start at Liverpool, winning his first three games. But he was brought to earth as Liverpool lost at home in the league for only the second time since October 2022.

