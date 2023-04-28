Liverpool not ‘out of the woods’ despite winning streak

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is on a winning streak and talking about European soccer again. But Jurgen Klopp cautioned that his team isn’t “out of the woods” yet in what’s been a disappointing season. Liverpool can make it four wins in a row Sunday when Tottenham visits Anfield as both teams fight to keep their slim top-four hopes alive. The Merseyside club has played in the lucrative Champions League six consecutive years but extending that streak would require a collapse by either Newcastle or Manchester United. The second-tier Europa League is a more likely landing spot, and the German manager said he’d be “absolutely fine” with that.

