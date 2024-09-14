Liverpool ‘not good enough’ says Arne Slot after shock loss against Nottingham Forest

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Not good enough. That was Arne Slot’s verdict after falling to his first defeat as Liverpool manager. A shock 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest ended Slot’s perfect record since succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Anfield at the end of last season. Slot had won his first three games in charge, including a memorable 3-0 victory against Manchester United before the international break. But that run came to an end after Callum Hudson-Odoi struck in the 72nd with a curling effort from the edge of the box and beyond goalkeeper Alisson. Liverpool’s defeat leaves Manchester City as the only team with a 100% record in the Premier League after a 2-1 win against Brentford kept the defending champion at the top of the table.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.