Liverpool manager Slot hoping Konate avoided serious arm injury after coming off in ‘a lot of pain’

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Arne Slot was hopeful that center-back Ibrahima Konate avoided a serious injury despite being in “a lot of pain” when he came off at halftime of Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton with an apparent arm injury. Konate walked off the field grimacing in pain and using his shirt as a makeshift sling for his left arm after teammate Virgil van Dijk seemed to accidentally step on his forearm after a corner. Slot said it was too early to assess the severity of the injury but was hoping the defender would not need a lengthy layoff. Slot says “we don’t know yet. He had a lot of pain, but he hasn’t been to the hospital yet, and maybe it is not even necessary to go to the hospital, I don’t know.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.