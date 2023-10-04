Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants Tottenham game to be replayed after VAR error

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for his team’s Premier League game against Tottenham to be replayed after a VAR error cost his side a goal. The governing body of England’s referees admitted its mistake when Luis Diaz’s strike was wrongly ruled offside and announced changes to protocols to avoid a repeat in the future. But Klopp does not appear to be ready to let the issue drop. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) announced the findings of its review into the incident on Tuesday. Changes implemented as a result include improved communication between Video Assistant Referees. It also said it would reiterate that the speed of decision-making must not be at the expense of accuracy.

