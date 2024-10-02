Liverpool making confident start in Champions League with 2nd win over Italian team

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Hodgson]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is making one of the toughest fixture lists in the new-format Champions League look quite easy. Two Italian teams have now been dealt with. Unheralded Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Wednesday two weeks after AC Milan was brushed aside 3-1 in San Siro. Mohamed Salah’s magical left foot created an 11th-minute goal for Alexis Mac Allister and the Egypt star curled in a rising shot in the 75th. Liverpool has two German opponents next including former star Xabi Alonso returning to Anfield as Bayer Leverkusen coach. Then comes two Spanish teams, including a visit of defending champion Real Madrid.

