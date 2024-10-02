Liverpool making confident start in Champions League with 2nd win over Italian team

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool is making one of the toughest fixture lists in the new-format Champions League look quite easy. Two Italian teams have now been dealt with. Unheralded Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Wednesday two weeks after AC Milan was brushed aside 3-1 in San Siro. Mohamed Salah’s magical left foot created an 11th-minute goal for Alexis Mac Allister and the Egypt star curled in a rising shot in the 75th. Liverpool has two German opponents next including former star Xabi Alonso returning to Anfield as Bayer Leverkusen coach. Then comes two Spanish teams, including a visit of defending champion Real Madrid.

