Liverpool loses 3-2 at Toulouse in Europa League. Luis Díaz still has reason to celebrate

Liverpool’s comeback fell short in a 3-2 loss at Toulouse in the Europa League but it was still a victorious day for striker Luis Díaz. The player’s father was released by kidnappers in Colombia. Aron Dønnum scored in the first half and Thijs Dallinga doubled the advantage just before the hour mark for the hosts. An own goal from Cristian Cásseres made it 2-1 in the 74th minute but Frank Magri quickly restored the two-goal lead. Diogo Jota came on for Diaz in the 81st minute and scored eight minutes later. Liverpool leads Group E with nine points from four games. Toulouse trails by two in second.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.