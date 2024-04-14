Liverpool loses 1-0 to Crystal Palace in major blow to Premier League title challenge

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s season is starting to unravel. A 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace damaged Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge three days after a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. Eberechi Eze’s 14th-minute goal for Palace consigned Liverpool to its first loss in the league at Anfield in 28 matches stretching back to October 2022. It was the 21st time the Reds have gone behind in 32 league games this season and they couldn’t recover despite Wataru Endo hitting the crossbar and Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones squandering other golden chances. Liverpool has dropped to third place and two points behind Manchester City.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.