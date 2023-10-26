Liverpool, Leverkusen, Roma keep perfect records in Europa League. Aston Villa cruises in the ECL

By KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Olympiacos' Sotiris Alexandropoulos, right, tries to stop West Ham's Danny Ings during the Group A Europa League soccer match between Olympiakos and West Ham at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thanassis Stavrakis]

Liverpool took full control of its Europa League group by routing Toulouse 5-1 on Thursday as five different goal scorers helped the Merseyside club remain perfect after three games in the second-tier competition. Roma also made it three wins from three with a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague. Leverkusen remained perfect after Alejandro Grimaldo’s two goals helped the Bundesliga leader ease past Qarabag 5-1. In Greece, Olympiacos handed West Ham the first setback of its campaign with a 2-1 victory. Brighton earned its first-ever win in a European competition by beating Ajax 2-0. In the third-tier Europa Conference League, Aston Villa routed AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in the Netherlands.

