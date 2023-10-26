Liverpool, Leverkusen, Roma keep perfect records in Europa League. Aston Villa cruises in the ECL

Liverpool took full control of its Europa League group by routing Toulouse 5-1 on Thursday as five different goal scorers helped the Merseyside club remain perfect after three games in the second-tier competition. Roma also made it three wins from three with a 2-0 victory over Slavia Prague. Leverkusen remained perfect after Alejandro Grimaldo’s two goals helped the Bundesliga leader ease past Qarabag 5-1. In Greece, Olympiacos handed West Ham the first setback of its campaign with a 2-1 victory. Brighton earned its first-ever win in a European competition by beating Ajax 2-0. In the third-tier Europa Conference League, Aston Villa routed AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in the Netherlands.

