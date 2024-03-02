Liverpool is exhausted, injury-hit and relying on youngsters. They keep on winning for Klopp

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has scored a huge goal in the English Premier League title race by netting in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0. The win moved Liverpool four points clear. The Uruguay striker came off the bench and glanced home a header to end Liverpool’s 40-year wait for a victory at the City Ground. In the race for Champions League qualification, fifth-place Tottenham came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and trim the gap to Aston Villa for two points. Villa visits Luton later Saturday. Chelsea’s humdrum league campaign isn’t getting much better as Mauricio Pochettino’s team needed a late equalizer to draw at struggling Brentford 2-2.

