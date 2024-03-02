Liverpool is exhausted, injury-hit and relying on youngsters. They keep on winning for Klopp

By STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at City ground in Nottingham, England, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has scored a huge goal in the English Premier League title race by netting in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0. The win moved Liverpool four points clear. The Uruguay striker came off the bench and glanced home a header to end Liverpool’s 40-year wait for a victory at the City Ground. In the race for Champions League qualification, fifth-place Tottenham came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and trim the gap to Aston Villa for two points. Villa visits Luton later Saturday. Chelsea’s humdrum league campaign isn’t getting much better as Mauricio Pochettino’s team needed a late equalizer to draw at struggling Brentford 2-2.

