Liverpool hires Richard Hughes as sporting director. His main task will be to find Klopp’s successor

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s restructuring of its technical staff has continued with the club hiring Richard Hughes as sporting director starting June 1. Hughes is leaving his role as technical director at Bournemouth to take up the post at Liverpool. He previously worked with Michael Edwards, who was hired last week as chief executive of football at Fenway Sports Group. FSG is the U.S.-based conglomerate whose portfolio of sports teams includes Liverpool. Hughes’ main task will be identifying a replacement for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Klopp said in January that he will be stepping down after nearly nine years as manager.

