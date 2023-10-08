Liverpool held to 2-2 draw at Brighton in another setback for Jurgen Klopp’s team

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton and Liverpool traded defensive mistakes before settling for a 2-2 draw in the Premier League in another setback for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Lewis Dunk’s 78th-minute equalizer rescued a point for Brighton after Mohamed Salah had scored twice late in the first half to help Liverpool overcome an early defensive blunder. Salah finished off a well-worked counter attack in the 40th minute and then converted a penalty just before the break, but Liverpool had another disappointing finish a week after allowing a last-gasp winner in its controversial loss at Tottenham.

