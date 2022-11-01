Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli ended the Italians’ unbeaten record in any competition this season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of. After back-to-back Premier League losses against relegation-fighting Nottingham Forest and Leeds Liverpool did what no other team has been capable of this season by inflicting defeat on Napoli. Late goals from Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez decided a match was short on entertainment or chances.
