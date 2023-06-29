Liverpool great Robbie Fowler heads to Saudi Arabia as coach of Al-Qadisiyah

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been hired as coach of Saudi Arabian team Al-Qadisiyah. This summer has seen a host of Europe’s top players head to the lucrative Saudi Pro League but Fowler is taking over a team in the oil-rich kingdom’s second tier. The club confirmed his appointment on its Twitter channel. Fowler is one of Liverpool’s most celebrated players. He scored 183 goals in two spells with the Premier League club. Leeds and Manchester City were among the other teams he played for. He has not hit such heights in his managerial career. He has coached Thai team Muangthong United, Australia’s Brisbane Roar and East Bengal in the Indian Super League.

