Liverpool goes top of the Premier League after 2-0 win against Burnley

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool has moved to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Burnley. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored in either half at Turf Moor and Jurgen Klopp’s team moved two points clear of second-place Arsenal. Liverpool has played a game more than the Gunners. Nunez broke a 12-game scoring drought for Liverpool with a goal in the sixth minute. It was his first for the club since Nov. 1. Liverpool had a number of chances to extend its lead before making certain of the points through substitute Jota in the 90th. Liverpool went into the game after draws against Manchester United and Arsenal had denied it the chance to take first place at Christmas.

