Liverpool goes back to top of Premier League. Man United stunned by 4-3 loss at Chelsea

Liverpool overcame an unexpected test of its title credentials to beat last-place Sheffield United 3-1 and move back to the top of the Premier League. Manchester United’s season descended deeper into crisis after conceding two goals in stoppage time in a 4-3 loss at Chelsea. It doesn’t get any easier for Erik ten Hag’s team, which hosts Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. English soccer’s biggest rivalry resumes with Liverpool chasing the title and United on the slide.

