Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s hamstring injury to be assessed

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has a nagging hamstring injury and could miss Saturday’s game against Bournemouth at Anfield. Alisson this week had amplified concerns about congested schedules before playing in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League. Liverpool manager Arne Slot says his No. 1 goalkeeper had picked up the injury before the Milan match. He says “Now we have to wait to see if he is ready to be in goal tomorrow, or we have to wait a few more extra days.”

