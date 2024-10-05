Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson sustains another injury

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was substituted after suffering a fresh injury the Premier League match against Crystal Palace. The Brazil international hurt himself when clearing the ball in the second half at Selhurst Park and had to leave the field in the 79th minute. He looked frustrated and limped off to be replaced by Vitezslav Jaros. Alisson, who has only just returned after a muscle injury, was holding the back of his right leg on the sideline. First-place Liverpool won 1-0.

