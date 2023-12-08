Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has returned to full training ahead of Saturday’s game at Crystal Palace. The Brazil international has missed the past three games since injuring his hamstring at the end of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Manchester City two weeks ago. Manager Jurgen Klopp says Alisson “looks good” but wasn’t sure if he can play at Selhurst Park. Alisson resumed full training with the team on Thursday. Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is unlikely to play Saturday because of a knee injury.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.